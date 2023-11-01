New WhatsApp Feature Keeps Messages Forever

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, continues to introduce new features to enhance the user experience. One of the latest additions that has left some users puzzled is the introduction of a “flag symbol.” Many are unsure of its true meaning.

This “flag symbol” actually serves a specific purpose, as explained Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He states, “Anyone in a disappearing message thread can long-press a message to save it. The sender will be notified if it’s saved and can decide if it remains a disappearing message or not.”

It’s important to note that the “flag symbol” only appears in conversations that have activated the disappearing messages feature. The “save” function allows selected messages to be stored, while those that are not selected will be deleted according to the specified time frame: one day, one week, or 90 days.

In other words, the “flag symbol” serves as a warning that the user-selected message will not be automatically deleted when the designated time period elapses for the rest of the chat, and instead will remain permanently visible. Previously, this feature was indicated a star symbol, but it has now been replaced with the flag symbol in both individual and group conversations.

This new feature provides users with greater control over the lifespan of their messages, allowing them to keep important or meaningful conversations for as long as they choose. Whether it’s preserving cherished memories or retaining crucial information, the flag symbol ensures that selected messages will not be lost to the passage of time.

Stay tuned for more updates on WhatsApp’s ever-evolving features!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the “flag symbol” in WhatsApp?

The “flag symbol” in WhatsApp indicates that a selected message will be saved and not automatically deleted when the disappearing messages feature is active. It allows users to retain important messages indefinitely.

2. How do I use the “flag symbol” feature?

To use the “flag symbol” feature, activate the disappearing messages feature in a chat. Long-press a message to save it, and it will be marked with the flag symbol. The sender will be notified if the message is saved.

3. Can I customize the time frame for disappearing messages?

Yes, you can customize the time frame for disappearing messages in WhatsApp. By default, messages are set to disappear after seven days, but you can choose to delete them after one day or 90 days instead.