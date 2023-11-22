WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Chatbot Feature to Compete with chatGPT

WhatsApp is set to launch an exciting new feature that will allow the messaging app to directly compete with chatGPT using artificial intelligence (AI). According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is including an option for users to access a conversational AI chatbot that can answer questions and perform various actions.

This particular chatbot will be based on LlaMa 2, an AI model developed Meta to rival GPT-4. While the exact functions and intelligence of the chatbot are still unknown, the feature is currently available to a small group of users. However, new information from Wabetainfo suggests that more users will have access to the feature in the coming weeks.

In the latest WhatsApp app update, users can already see a new button for accessing the chatbot on the home screen. This button is conveniently located just above the icon for starting a new conversation. With this placement, users will always have the AI-powered chatbot at their fingertips for any inquiries, eliminating the need to search for it in the recent chats tab or the new conversations section if the chat is deleted.

It’s important to note that this feature is currently only available in the beta version of WhatsApp 2.23.24.26, and access to the chatbot is limited to a small number of users. So not all beta users will be able to try it out.

WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chats

But that’s not the only new feature coming to WhatsApp. Meta’s messaging platform is also introducing other enhancements to improve user experience. One of these features is voice chats for groups, similar to Twitter Spaces.

Users can initiate a voice chat from the top of the screen and listen or join the conversation at any time using the provided controls. They can continue to chat with others in different conversations or access any other section of WhatsApp while participating in the voice chat.

The purpose of voice chats is to create a group call-like experience for groups of 33 to 128 participants, allowing users to join or leave the conversation at will.

FAQ:

Q: What is the new feature being introduced in WhatsApp?

A: WhatsApp is introducing an AI-powered chatbot feature that allows users to access a conversational AI chatbot to ask questions and perform actions.

Q: What is the AI model behind the chatbot?

A: The chatbot is based on LlaMa 2, an AI model developed Meta to rival GPT-4.

Q: Is the chatbot available to all WhatsApp users?

A: Currently, the chatbot is only available to a small group of users in the beta version of WhatsApp.