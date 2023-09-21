Introducing WhatsApp Channels: Everything You Need to Know

WhatsApp has officially launched its Channels feature, which the Meta company states is a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from individuals and organizations. While it is not yet available to everyone, it can be accessed in over 150 countries.

The Channels are located in a new tab called “Novedades” (News), where users can find both statuses and the channels they choose to follow. This feature is separate from chats with family, friends, and WhatsApp communities.

The company explains that this new one-way broadcasting tool allows administrators to send texts, photos, videos, and polls to help users select the channels they want to follow. Users, in turn, can react and choose to activate or deactivate notifications from these channels.

WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business, available on Android and iOS, have created a search directory where users can find organizations, sports teams, artists, intellectuals, and local authorities’ updates, among other interesting spaces.

If it is not yet available to you, don't worry, it will be soon.

