New WhatsApp Update Allows Administrators to Control Group Chat Invitations

WhatsApp has introduced a new update that gives users who create or manage a community the ability to limit who can add new members to the group chat. This feature allows for stricter criteria and filters when admitting new members, ultimately improving the privacy of the conversations.

The new function in Communities provides two options: “Everyone” and “Only Community Administrators.” The “Everyone” option allows any member to add new members, while the “Only Community Administrators” option restricts this capability to the administrators responsible for moderating the interactions within the chats.

By activating this option, users will have greater control over who can join the communities they manage. External users will have to wait for their request to be approved authorized individuals.

In addition to managing the dynamics within the chat groups, administrators with this feature will need to be attentive to daily or weekly new member requests to ensure the growth of their community.

To access this security and community management feature, users must be administrators of a community. They can then navigate to the Settings menu within one of these spaces to make the necessary changes.

By default, the function will be set to allow only administrators to admit members directly without the need for an invitation link. If a community is less strict about admitting new members, the settings can be changed to allow “Everyone.”

While the release of this feature is already happening gradually, it may not be available on all devices yet. Users will need to check if it’s enabled in their app store, whether that’s Google Play Store or App Store.

In the near future, WhatsApp will also introduce passkeys to enhance the privacy and security of personal accounts on the application. Users will be able to verify their identity using fingerprint or facial recognition when logging into WhatsApp.

Before this new feature, users had to enter a password using their device’s keyboard to log into the WhatsApp platform. With passkeys, users can link their access to their biometric information, such as fingerprints or facial scans. This adds an extra layer of privacy and prevents cybercriminals from guessing passwords.

These updates showcase WhatsApp’s commitment to providing users with more options to control their conversations and protect their personal information.

Sources:

– Reuters

– WABetaInfo