WhatsApp introduces temporary voice messages for increased privacy

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that allows users to send temporary voice messages in group and personal chats. This feature adds an extra layer of privacy to multimedia content, as these voice messages can only be listened to once before they disappear. This new feature provides users with the ability to maintain private conversations and prevent unauthorized access to their messages. The use of this function is similar to sending voice notes, but with the addition of a circular icon with the number one in the center. Users can choose to send the voice message as a temporary message, just like they can with photos and videos. Once the recipient listens to the message, it is automatically deleted and cannot be forwarded, saved, or highlighted.

It is important to note that due to the temporary nature of these voice messages, it is recommended that they are not too long to ensure a comfortable conversation. Additionally, recipients should pay attention to the content to be able to respond adequately. The feature is being gradually rolled out and is available on both iOS and Android devices.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp is also working on protecting user privacy hiding the IP address during audio and video calls. IP addresses reveal information about a person’s geographic location, and hiding it, WhatsApp aims to increase privacy. This option will be part of the advanced privacy settings and will not affect other protective features such as end-to-end encryption.

While activating this feature may result in a slight decrease in audio quality during calls, it is not significant enough to disrupt the conversation. These updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving privacy and security for its users.

