WhatsApp Introduces Ephemeral Voice Messages for Added Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, has introduced a new feature to its beta version on iOS and Android: ephemeral voice messages. These voice messages can only be played once, cannot be saved or forwarded, and are automatically deleted after being listened to. This discreet privacy option is currently available for beta users and is expected to be rolled out to all stable versions of WhatsApp in the coming days.

To send an ephemeral voice message, users in the beta version need to record a voice message using the locked mode, which allows them to listen to the recording before sending. Once the voice message is recorded, there is a discreet “1” button that can be tapped to enable the one-time playback feature. After the message is opened, it is automatically deleted to prevent it from being listened to unauthorized individuals.

With this new feature, WhatsApp aims to provide its users with an additional layer of privacy and security. The introduction of ephemeral voice messages follows Meta’s recent updates to make the messaging app more appealing. These updates include a new, modern interface and the support for access keys on the Android version of the app. Access keys allow users to validate their connection to the app using biometric identification, such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning, or the device’s unlock code.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and prioritize privacy features to enhance user experience and protect user data. With the introduction of ephemeral voice messages, users can communicate more securely and confidently, knowing that their messages will be automatically deleted and not stored on any device.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo