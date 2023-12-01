New WhatsApp Update Enhances Privacy with Secret Code to Hide Conversations

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to further protect and hide their conversations within the app. The messaging platform recently announced the addition of a secret code to conceal locked chats even more securely. The update is currently being gradually rolled out to users.

This new feature complements the existing conversation lock option in the app, which requires a password or biometrics to restrict access. With the secret code, users can now add an extra layer of privacy to their blocked conversations setting a unique password separate from their device unlock code.

Rather than just hiding conversations within the “Protected Chats” folder, this new feature allows users to completely conceal their conversations. To access these hidden chats, users will need to enter the secret code in the search function of the messenger app.

In addition to enhanced privacy, WhatsApp has also simplified the process for accessing this feature. Users can now simply select the desired conversation from the home screen and enable the lock. Previously, this option was only available in the chat settings, alongside options for making calls, blocking contacts, and more.

How to Lock WhatsApp Conversations with a Code?

It may take some time for this feature to become available on your device, as the update is gradually being rolled out globally. Unfortunately, WhatsApp has not provided a list of countries that will have access to the feature initially.

However, if you have received the update, here is how you can use it, according to Times of India:

1. Hide the conversation you want to lock.

2. Access the “Protected Chats” folder on the home screen.

3. Tap on the three-dot icon in the top right corner to open the menu.

4. Choose the “Secret Code” option.

5. Create and confirm your code.

6. Activate the option to hide locked chats.

Once set up, you can enter the code in the search bar to discover your hidden chats.

FAQ:

Q: How does the new secret code feature work in WhatsApp?

A: The secret code feature in WhatsApp allows users to set a unique password to add an extra layer of privacy to their locked chats.

Q: Can I hide conversations completely using the secret code?

A: Yes, with the secret code, users can now completely conceal their conversations rather than just hiding them within the “Protected Chats” folder.

Sources:

– Original article: [URL]

– Times of India: [URL]