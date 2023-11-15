New WhatsApp Feature Allows Group Voice Calls Without Ringing Everyone

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned direct messaging app, has introduced a new feature that allows voice calls for larger groups. Previously, users could only make voice or video calls with a limit of 32 participants. However, when someone initiated a call, all participants received a ringing notification, which could often be disruptive for those who were unavailable.

Now, the new feature will enable calls to start without ringing everyone, initially catering to groups with 33 members or more. Instead, participants will receive a notification in the chat, and only those who are available and willing to join can do so, avoiding the surprise of an incoming call. This update offers a more seamless and convenient group calling experience.

In addition, WhatsApp has assured users that this new type of conversation will receive the same data treatment as normal conversations, with end-to-end encryption to ensure privacy and security. It’s a guarantee that users’ messages and calls are protected from unauthorized access or surveillance.

The company has also stated that it may extend this functionality to groups with fewer than 33 participants in the future, catering to a wider range of users and group sizes.

This latest update from WhatsApp reflects the app’s ongoing commitment to enhancing user experience and meeting the evolving needs of its global user base. As group communication becomes increasingly prevalent in today’s digital landscape, features like these help streamline interactions and make communication more efficient.

