WhatsApp Drops Support for Older Android Devices

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Facebook, has announced that it will be dropping support for older Android devices starting from October 24th. Previously, WhatsApp supported Android versions from 4.1 and up, but now it will require at least Android 5.0.

The app has already been notifying users of outdated phones about the need to update. WhatsApp states that reducing support for older devices is a routine process in order to focus resources on supporting the latest operating systems.

After the deadline, it is unclear what will happen to WhatsApp on devices that do not have at least Android 5.0. However, it is generally believed that the app will no longer function on these phones. At the very least, WhatsApp will be left behind on these devices and will not receive any new features, leaving them vulnerable to security attacks.

To check your Android version, go to the Settings menu, which is usually represented a gear icon. Look for a menu called “About Phone” or “About Device,” where you will find the Android version. If the number is 5.0 or higher, your WhatsApp will continue to work. It’s also important to check the “Android Security Patch Level” or a similar entry to ensure that your phone is up to date with security fixes. For iPhone users, WhatsApp requires at least iOS 12, and there are no upcoming changes according to the support article.

It is worth noting that Android 5.0 was released almost ten years ago in November 2014. Owning a device with such an old version of Android means that it is no longer receiving security updates, making it susceptible to security threats. Therefore, upgrading to a newer phone is highly recommended.

