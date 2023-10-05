WhatsApp beta-testers can now reply to images and videos directly

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows beta-testers to reply to images and videos directly in a conversation. This subtle upgrade aims to save users time eliminating the need to switch screens to respond to media content. The feature displays a text input bar over the image or video, allowing users to reply without having to navigate back to the conversation thread.

The news was first shared WABetaInfo, a platform that tracks new features being tested on the WhatsApp beta version. In a screenshot shared the platform, a shared image can be seen with the reply bar displayed, marked with the instruction “Reply”. This means that users can now respond directly to the image without closing the preview.

Once the reply is sent, it will be displayed in the conversation thread as a response to the respective image or video, providing context for the message. The feature is currently being tested a select group of beta-testers using the latest version 2.23.20.20 of the WhatsApp application on Android.

This new feature comes as an addition to another recently spotted function, which allows users to pin messages for easy access. WhatsApp continues to introduce small yet practical updates, focusing on enhancing the overall user experience. These updates serve as a reminder that meaningful improvements can be achieved without major upheavals or overhauls.

Sources:

– WhatsApp

– WABetaInfo