How to Close Your WhatsApp Account on a Phone with a Broken Screen

If you have a broken or damaged screen on your phone, you may be wondering what will happen to your WhatsApp account. The good news is that you can continue using WhatsApp on other devices, such as your computer or tablet, as long as you haven’t logged out. However, it can be inconvenient to rely on these devices all the time. In this article, we will show you how to close your WhatsApp account on your old phone and open it on a new functioning smartphone.

Before you begin, keep in mind that you may lose some of your messages or multimedia files if you haven’t created a backup when your phone was damaged.

First, remove the SIM card from your old phone and insert it into the new device. Next, download WhatsApp on the new phone and follow the setup process, including selecting your country and entering your phone number. You will receive a verification code via SMS or call, which you will need to enter in the app. Once this is done, your WhatsApp account will automatically be closed on the old device.

To restore your messages and chat history, you can use a backup if you have one. Otherwise, you will start fresh on your new phone. Don’t forget to notify your contacts about your new number if necessary.

Additionally, if you have a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its small external display, you can also activate WhatsApp on that screen. Simply download WhatsApp on your Samsung device and go to the Settings. Under “Advanced Features” and “Labs,” enable the option for “Apps allowed on the cover screen.” This will allow you to access and respond to your WhatsApp messages even when your phone is not fully unfolded.

