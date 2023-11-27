WhatsApp Introduces New Account Verification Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging and calling application owned tech giant Meta, is set to roll out a significant update. Previously, users could only use the app linking it to their phone number, but now they will have the option to link it to their email address as well.

In an effort to provide additional protection and security to its users, WhatsApp began testing a new feature in August. The account verification via email feature is expected to be implemented very soon.

While WhatsApp already supports encrypted chats and backups, the rise in online scams has created a need for enhanced account protection. Currently, a WhatsApp account is only connected to the owner’s mobile phone number, which poses a security risk. If a user doesn’t have access to their phone number or loses it, they are unable to use their WhatsApp account. To address this issue, the app developers aim to allow users to link their account to an email address, providing an alternative way to access their account.

The feature is already available to users of the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Users can find the settings to link their email address in the WhatsApp settings menu under Account > Email. Once activated, users receive a six-digit code on their chosen email address. WhatsApp ensures that the email remains private and visible only to the account owner.

It’s important to note that the email address used for verification doesn’t have to be the same one users use in their everyday life.

FAQ: