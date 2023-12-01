WhatsApp Enhances Chat Lock Feature with Secret Code

In a recent update, popular messaging app WhatsApp has introduced an improved Chat Lock feature. Users can now hide locked messages with a secret code, making them invisible in the chat list. These messages can only be accessed typing the secret code in the search bar. The secret code can contain a combination of lowercase and uppercase letters, symbols, and even emojis. The more unique the code, the more difficult it is for others to guess the password.

The enhanced security layer provided the Chat Lock feature aims to boost user privacy, especially when lending a phone to someone else. Under this feature, conversations in the Locked Chats folder are concealed from the main chat list and can only be found entering the secret code. Users can choose to keep locked chats in the chat list if desired.

WhatsApp CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his satisfaction with the positive response from the WhatsApp community regarding the Chat Lock feature and hopes that the secret code will make it even more useful for users. The company believes that this feature will ensure that users’ most private conversations are not accidentally discovered others.

The latest update also includes a new way to access Locked Chats from the main menu. Previously, users had to open the chat menu first to lock a conversation. Now, a conversation can be locked long-pressing it in the chat list, clicking on the three-dot menu, and selecting “Lock Chat.”

FAQ

1. How can I activate Chat Lock on WhatsApp?

To activate Chat Lock, follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp application. Select the chat you want to lock and long-press it. Tap the three-dot icon and choose “Lock Chat.” Chat lock will require fingerprint authentication or face scanning (Face ID).

2. How do I hide locked chats from the chat list?

To hide locked chats from the chat list, go to the Settings menu within the Locked Chats folder and enable the “Hide Locked Chats” option.

3. When will the secret code feature be available?

According to WhatsApp, the secret code feature for hiding locked messages will be rolled out starting today and will be available globally in the coming months. However, it is worth noting that the feature is not yet available in WhatsApp Android version 2.23.24.82.

With these new added features, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security, ensuring that sensitive conversations remain confidential and protected.