WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats

WhatsApp has implemented an upgrade to its Chat Lock feature. Users can now hide locked messages with a secret code, making them invisible in the chat list and only accessible through the search bar when the code is entered. The code can consist of a combination of lowercase and uppercase letters, symbols, and even emojis. The more unique the code, the more difficult it is for others to guess the password.

This enhancement aims to enhance user privacy, especially when lending their phone to someone else. With the additional security layer of the secret code in the Chat Lock feature, conversations in the Locked Chats folder will not be visible in the chat list and can only be found typing the secret code. Users can still keep the locked chats in the chat list if desired.

WhatsApp expressed their delight in the positive response from the WhatsApp community regarding the Chat Lock feature, hoping that the secret code functionality will make it even more useful. The company also introduced a new way to access Locked Chats in the main menu. Previously, users had to open the specific chat menu first to lock a conversation, but now, a conversation can be locked long-pressing on it in the chat list, clicking the three-dot menu, and selecting “Lock Chat.”

FAQ:

1. How can I activate Chat Lock in WhatsApp?

To activate Chat Lock in WhatsApp, follow these steps:

– Open the WhatsApp application.

– Select the chat you want to lock and long-press on it.

– Tap the three-dot icon and select “Lock Chat.”

– Locking the chat will require your fingerprint or face scan (Face ID) for verification.

2. How do I hide locked chats in WhatsApp?

To hide locked chats in WhatsApp so they are not visible in the chat list, follow these steps:

– Open the Locked Chats folder.

– Click on “Settings.”

– Select “Secret Code” and then “Create Secret Code.”

– Enter the unique code you want to register.

– Proceed and confirm the code.

The secret codes can be different for each conversation. Additionally, you can hide the Locked Chats folder from the chat list going to the “Settings” menu inside the Locked Chats folder and enabling the “Hide Locked Chats” option.

WhatsApp has started rolling out the secret code feature to hide locked messages, and it will be available globally in the coming months. As of now, WhatsApp Android version 2.23.24.82 has not received the secret code feature for locked conversations. Once it is available, you can try it out using the steps mentioned above.