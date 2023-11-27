New Feature on WhatsApp Web and Desktop Enhances Privacy Control

WhatsApp is reintroducing the popular ‘View Once’ feature for photos and videos on its Web and desktop platforms. This feature, which allows users to send media that can only be viewed once before disappearing, was initially introduced in 2021. The aim was to give users control over the lifespan of their messages. However, concerns were raised children’s charities about potential abuse and sharing of inappropriate content.

Despite those concerns, the ‘View Once’ feature gained popularity among users. Last year, it was removed from the desktop version of WhatsApp due to the inability to prevent users from taking screenshots of the media, unlike on smartphones. Now, after a year, the feature is being rolled out again, though it is unclear if the screenshot issue has been addressed.

WhatsApp’s reintroduction of the ‘View Once’ feature for desktop apps has been met with positive reactions. Users appreciate the ability to send photos and videos that are not stored on their devices, enhancing privacy. This feature ensures that sensitive or temporary content remains ephemeral, even when shared from a desktop app, giving users more control over their shared media.

The return of the ‘View Once’ feature on desktop apps comes shortly after reports that WhatsApp is testing a ‘Listen Once’ feature for voice notes. This feature would allow the sender to send voice messages that can only be listened to once, providing a similar level of privacy.

While the ‘View Once’ feature has made a comeback on desktop, there is no news yet on whether it will be extended to text messages. Users will have to wait to see if this functionality will be introduced in the future.

Overall, the reintroduction of the ‘View Once’ feature on WhatsApp Web and desktop is a step towards enhancing user privacy and control over shared media. Users can now send photos and videos that self-destruct, ensuring that their content remains temporary and is not stored on recipients’ devices.

FAQ:

1. What is the ‘View Once’ feature on WhatsApp?

The ‘View Once’ feature on WhatsApp allows users to send photos and videos that can be viewed only once before disappearing.

2. Why was the ‘View Once’ feature removed from WhatsApp desktop?

The feature was removed because WhatsApp was unable to prevent users from taking screenshots of the media on desktop, unlike on smartphones.

3. Has the screenshot issue been fixed in the reintroduced feature?

It is unclear whether the issue of users taking screenshots has been addressed in the newly reintroduced ‘View Once’ feature on WhatsApp desktop.

4. Will the ‘View Once’ feature be extended to text messages?

There is no news yet on whether the ‘View Once’ feature will be extended to text messages on WhatsApp.