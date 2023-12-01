WhatsApp Introduces Secret Codes for Enhanced Chat Security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is set to roll out secret codes globally to enhance the security of locked conversations. The codes will apply to the recently introduced Chat Lock feature, which allows users to lock individual or group chats in a separate folder that can be accessed using a password or fingerprint. This feature aims to improve message privacy in situations where someone may have access to the user’s phone.

The newly unveiled secret code serves as an additional layer of protection for locked conversations, ensuring that even if someone gains access to the phone, they cannot view the locked chats. In addition to the regular password used to unlock the device, users will have to enter a secret code of their choice into WhatsApp’s search field.

While an example code was provided WhatsApp, users are encouraged to use their imagination and come up with more unique and personalized codes. According to Techradar, the secret code can be set tapping on the three dots in the upper-right corner of the chat, accessing the chat lock settings, and adding the secret code.

The secret code can consist of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, punctuation marks, and even emojis, based on the example provided WhatsApp. To further enhance privacy, users also have the option to hide the folder containing locked chats from WhatsApp’s chat list, making them visible only with the secret code.

WhatsApp plans to roll out the secret codes across the globe in the coming months. It should be noted that feature updates are typically not released to all users simultaneously. While WhatsApp already encrypts regular messages, ensuring they are not visible to anyone other than the sender and recipient, physical access to the phone may still allow others to view messages.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of WhatsApp’s secret codes?

A: The secret codes are designed to provide an additional layer of security for locked conversations, ensuring that even with physical access to the phone, unauthorized individuals cannot view the chats.

Q: How can I set a secret code for locked chats in WhatsApp?

A: To set a secret code, tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner of the chat, access the chat lock settings, and add the secret code of your choice.

Q: Can I use emojis as part of my secret code?

A: Yes, WhatsApp allows users to include emojis in their secret codes, along with uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and punctuation marks.

Q: Will the secret codes be available worldwide?

A: Yes, WhatsApp plans to introduce secret codes globally in the coming months, offering enhanced chat security to users worldwide.