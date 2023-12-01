WhatsApp Introduces Secret Code Feature for Chat Lock

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app developed under Meta Group, has unveiled a new feature called “Chat Lock” that allows users to lock their chats with a secret code for enhanced privacy protection. This feature was introduced on Thursday night (30/11/2023) and aims to provide users with an additional layer of security for their conversations.

The secret code serves as an extra security measure, making it more difficult for others with access to your phone or when you share your phone with someone else to discover the locked chats. With this feature, users can set a unique password different from the one used to unlock their phone, providing an extra level of privacy for the locked chats.

Furthermore, users have the option to hide the “Chat Lock” folder from their chat list, making it only accessible typing the secret code in the search bar. However, if preferred, users can still choose to display it in the chat list. Instead of going through the chat settings, users can now simply long-press on a chat to lock it.

WhatsApp’s official statement expressed their delight in seeing the enthusiasm of their community towards the Chat Lock feature. They hope that the introduction of the secret code function will bring even greater benefits to their users. The secret code feature has begun rolling out and will be available globally in the coming months.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the purpose of the Chat Lock feature?

A: The Chat Lock feature allows users to lock their chats with a secret code for enhanced privacy protection.

Q: How does the secret code provide extra privacy?

A: The secret code serves as an additional layer of security, making it more difficult for others with access to the phone to discover the locked chats.

Q: Can the “Chat Lock” folder be hidden?

A: Yes, users have the option to hide the “Chat Lock” folder from their chat list, making it only accessible typing the secret code in the search bar.

Q: How can users lock a chat?

A: Instead of going through the chat settings, users can simply long-press on a chat to lock it.

Q: When will the secret code feature be available globally?

A: The secret code feature has started rolling out and will be available worldwide in the coming months.

(Original source: <a href="https://www.antaranews.com/berita/30284