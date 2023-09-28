Can you turn off the new WhatsApp channels?

The new WhatsApp channels, also known as Channels, were recently released through an update for Android and iOS. However, the feedback on social media is clear: more and more users are demanding a way to deactivate these channels.

Unfortunately, currently there is no direct way to disable the WhatsApp channels through the app settings. However, there are a few tricks that can make the channels as invisible as possible.

The simplest solution is to not follow any channels. This means you will not receive any updates, but you can still read your friends’ status messages undisturbed. Android users can also use an older version of WhatsApp, although this is not recommended for security and stability reasons.

If you have already subscribed to channels and want to deactivate them, here is a step-by-step guide:

1. Open the respective channel.

2. Tap on the circle with three dots at the top right corner.

3. Select “Unsubscribe” from the list.

4. Confirm the decision selecting “Unsubscribe” again.

At the moment, the new channels feature only allows you to react to channel messages with emoticons. Discussions, like in WhatsApp groups, are not possible. Currently, you can only see the number of users following a channel, and no further contact details are available.

If you find the new WhatsApp channels feature familiar, that’s because it has been available in the competing messenger app Telegram for some time. It adds a social media layer to the instant messaging app.

What do you think of the new channels feature in WhatsApp? Do you actively use it and find it practical, or do you wish there was an option to turn it off in the WhatsApp settings? Please share your thoughts and experiences with channels in WhatsApp in the comments!

Source: WhatsApp