WhatsApp to Stop Working on Older Devices

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, will soon stop working on many devices. The company announced that it will no longer provide technical support for devices with operating systems older than Android 5. This measure will be effective from October 24th, 2023.

In order to keep up with the latest technological advancements, WhatsApp regularly discontinues support for older operating system versions and focuses on supporting newer ones. The company states that users of devices that will no longer be supported will be notified in advance to avoid any sudden surprises of a non-functioning WhatsApp.

The affected devices include Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC One, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, HTC Sensation, Samsung Galaxy S, HTC Desire HD, Motorola Xoom, Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, and Nexus 7.

It’s important for users of these devices to be aware of the upcoming change and consider upgrading to a newer device that is compatible with WhatsApp. As technology advances, it becomes necessary for app developers to focus their efforts on the latest operating systems to provide the best user experience and ensure compatibility with new features and functionalities.

Upgrading to a newer device not only ensures continued access to WhatsApp but also provides access to other updated applications and improved performance. By staying up to date with the latest technology, users can make the most of their devices and enjoy a seamless messaging experience.

Source: WhatsApp Official Website