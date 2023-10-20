WhatsApp now allows users to use multiple accounts simultaneously on a single mobile device

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to use multiple accounts simultaneously on a single mobile device. This eliminates the need to log out of one account in order to use another. This feature is particularly useful for individuals who have separate work and personal phone numbers.

Previously, users had to log out of their current account before being able to open another one. However, with this new update, WhatsApp now allows users to have different configurations for each active account. This means that users can have separate settings, contacts, and chat histories for each account.

To activate this feature, users simply need to open the WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to their username, and select the “Add account” option. They can then follow the prompts to set up and link a separate account to their device.

This update provides added convenience and flexibility for users who need to manage multiple WhatsApp accounts. Whether it’s for personal and professional use or any other reason, users can now seamlessly switch between different accounts without the hassle of logging in and out.

It is important to note that this feature is currently only available for Android users and is expected to be rolled out to iOS users soon.

Overall, this new feature from WhatsApp makes it easier for users to manage multiple accounts on a single mobile device. With just a few simple steps, users can now enjoy the convenience of having separate accounts for different purposes, without the need to constantly log in and out. It’s a welcome update for those who rely on WhatsApp for both work and personal communication.

