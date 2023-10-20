WhatsApp to Stop Working on Certain Android Devices

WhatsApp has been continuously updating its features to improve user experience. However, one of the upcoming updates may not be good news for users of certain Galaxy Android handsets. The app will soon be blocked on devices that run on operating systems older than Android 5.0.

Starting from October 24, 2023, WhatsApp will only support Android OS version 5.0 and newer. This means that if you have an older phone with an outdated operating system, you won’t be able to use WhatsApp or access your private or group chats. The company stated that they stop supporting older operating systems in order to focus their resources on supporting the latest ones.

The phones that will be affected this change include the Galaxy Note 3 and the Galaxy S4. These devices have not received any OS updates since Android Lollipop 5.0 and thus cannot support WhatsApp anymore. However, other devices like the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy Note 4, which have received the Android 6 Marshmallow update, will not be affected.

To ensure that your Android phone has the most up-to-date operating system, you can check for system updates following these steps:

Go to Settings Select About Phone Click on Check for system updates

If there are no updates available, it means that your system is already up to date. If you own a Galaxy S4, it may be time to consider upgrading to a newer device.

