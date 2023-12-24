WhatsApp Working on New Feature to Enhance Video and Music Sharing During Calls

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to share video and music audio while on a call on the messaging platform. The feature is currently being developed for both Android and iOS, suggesting that it will be available across platforms once rolled out. However, WhatsApp has not yet announced a release date for the feature.

The upcoming feature will enable all participants in a video call to listen to music playing on one device. However, it will only work when screen sharing is active during a video call and will not be supported during audio-only calls. Additionally, video calls with the video turned off will also not be compatible with the feature.

This feature is similar to Apple’s SharePlay, which was introduced in 2021 and allows users to watch videos and listen to music together during FaceTime calls. It remains to be seen whether WhatsApp’s feature will work with all music and video apps.

While the feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, it is still in development and not available for testing even for beta users. It is expected that the feature will undergo further refinement before its official release.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and introduce new features to enhance its user experience. The introduction of video and music audio sharing during calls will further enrich communication on the platform, allowing users to share their favorite media content seamlessly while staying connected with friends and family.

Stay tuned for more updates on the release of this exciting new WhatsApp feature.

Note: This article contains affiliate links that may be automatically generated. Refer to our ethics statement for more information.