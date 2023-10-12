WhatsApp is developing a new feature to create group chat events

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create group chat events. This feature aims to enhance the functionality of group conversations and make it easier for users to plan and coordinate events with their friends and family.

With the new feature, users will be able to create an event within a group chat and invite all the members to participate. The event can be for any occasion, such as a birthday party, a get-together, or a group outing. Once the event is created, all the members of the group will receive a notification and can RSVP for the event.

The group chat events feature will also include options for setting the event date, time, and location. This will ensure that all the members can easily keep track of the details and plan accordingly. Additionally, there will be an option to send reminders to the group members as the event date approaches.

This new feature WhatsApp is expected to make it easier for users to organize and coordinate group events. It will provide a convenient platform for planning and sharing information within a group chat, eliminating the need for constant back-and-forth communication.

While the exact release date of this feature is unknown, it is clear that WhatsApp is continuously working on improving its messaging platform to meet the needs of its users. With this new addition, group conversations on WhatsApp will become more dynamic and efficient, allowing users to stay connected and plan events seamlessly.

Sources:

– MySmartPrice