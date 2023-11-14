WhatsApp Introduces Enhanced Voice Chat Feature for Large Group Calls

WhatsApp is shaking up its Voice Chat feature on mobile devices, allowing users to host massive group calls with up to 128 participants. While the company has not officially announced these changes, details can be found on the Help Center support website. The enhanced functionality of the tool brings a refreshing new experience to group voice chats.

To initiate a group voice chat, simply go to a group chat, tap the audio read-out icon in the upper right-hand corner, and select Start Voice Chat. However, there is more to this update than meets the eye. According to TechCrunch, Voice Chat for Larger Groups has been designed to be less disruptive than regular group calls. Instead of ringing participants, they will now receive a push notification with an in-chat bubble that they need to tap in order to join the call.

A set of controls at the top of the screen allows users to mute, unmute, and message other participants without leaving the chat. The same controls also enable users to hang up whenever they want. As with all forms of messaging on WhatsApp, these large voice chats will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring privacy and security.

The patch for this enhanced feature will be rolled out gradually to the Android and iOS apps over the next few weeks. Initially, it will be made available to bigger groups hosting 33 to 128 participants, while smaller chats may have to wait. WhatsApp seems to be focusing on larger chats first before extending the feature to all users.

As of now, it is unclear if WhatsApp has plans to expand this feature to its desktop app. However, updates will be provided when available.

