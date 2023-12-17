WhatsApp Updates Album Creation Feature for Channels

WhatsApp is launching a new update that automatically organizes media files into a single album for channels, improving the overall user experience. This feature, observed WABetaInfo, is currently available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

Previously, this feature was only available for individual chats and groups, but it was notably absent in channels. With this update, channel admins can now share multiple images and videos, which will be automatically organized into a single album. Channel members can easily tap on the album to access all the media files, making media organization much clearer.

Although this feature is currently only available for some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta version from the Google Play Store, it is expected to be included in a public release in the near future.

The addition of this feature is a welcome change for media-heavy channels, as it reduces confusion and makes the platform more user-friendly. By automatically organizing media files into albums, users can easily find and access specific content.

In addition to this update, WhatsApp is also testing a new reply bar for status updates. Similar to Instagram, users will be able to directly reply to status updates without the need to swipe up to access the reply menu. This feature is expected to be available for both Android and iOS users.

Overall, these updates demonstrate WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving their platform and enhancing the user experience. Whether it’s through organizing media files or introducing new features, WhatsApp aims to provide a seamless and enjoyable messaging experience for its users.