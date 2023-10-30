WhatsApp Testing Passkey Feature to Enhance Account Security

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging app owned Meta, is reportedly in the process of testing a new passkey feature that aims to enhance account security. While concrete details remain scarce, a software developer and researcher discovered relevant code snippets in the latest beta version of the app. This signals WhatsApp’s intention to incorporate passkeys into its platform, enabling users to sign into their accounts more securely.

The passkey feature is expected to provide an additional layer of protection for WhatsApp accounts, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. Users will be able to sign in using their unique passkeys, either utilizing Face ID or Touch ID on compatible iPhone devices. In situations where biometric security systems are not available, such as when wearing masks or gloves, users will have the option to enter their device’s passcode instead.

Compared to traditional passwords, passkeys offer enhanced security due to their uniqueness for each individual account. This characteristic prevents the common issue of password recycling and makes it harder for cybercriminals to phish or compromise accounts. Considering WhatsApp’s immense popularity and the invaluable role it plays in the lives of its users, any measure that bolsters account protection is undoubtedly beneficial.

While it’s important to note that WhatsApp is not the first messaging app to explore passkey support, its large user base and influence in the market give this development added significance. However, it remains uncertain how long the passkey feature will remain in development before becoming widely available. WhatsApp typically manages a seamless transition from beta testing to a public release, offering hope that users won’t be kept waiting for an extended period of time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a passkey?

A passkey is a form of authentication that serves as a unique identifier for an account. Unlike passwords, passkeys are unique to each user account and are considered more secure.

How will passkeys be used in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is currently testing a passkey feature that will enable users to sign into their accounts using Face ID or Touch ID on compatible iPhone devices. The passcode of the device can also be used as an alternative when biometric security systems are unavailable.

Why are passkeys more secure than passwords?

Passkeys are more secure than passwords because they are unique for each account and not easily phished. This uniqueness makes it difficult for cybercriminals to compromise accounts through common password recycling techniques.

When will the passkey feature be available to WhatsApp users?

The exact timeline for the availability of the passkey feature to all WhatsApp users is currently unknown. However, WhatsApp has a track record of efficiently transitioning features from beta testing to public release, suggesting that the wait may not be extensive.