WhatsApp Testing Feature to Send Photos and Videos as Files

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, is testing a new feature that could change the way users send videos and photos. Rather than using the media picker, users may soon have the ability to send these files in their original quality. Currently, this feature is being tested through the TestFlight beta program on iPhones, specifically in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.76 update.

The change, reported WhatsApp watchers at WABetaInfo, will allow users to send photos and videos as files, just like any other type of file. However, the maximum file size will still be limited to 2GB, which may pose a challenge for people sharing larger or longer videos.

While this feature is currently only available to a limited number of users within the WhatsApp beta pool, it is likely that it will be rolled out to a wider audience in the near future. WhatsApp has a history of efficiently transitioning features from beta testing to the official app, so users can expect to benefit from this update soon.

FAQ

How can I send photos and videos in their original quality?

To send photos and videos in their original quality, you can now use the file-sharing feature in WhatsApp’s TestFlight beta program for iOS 23.3.0.76 update. This allows you to send them as files, similar to other types of files.

Is there a limit on the file size?

Yes, there is a limit on the file size. Currently, WhatsApp restricts the maximum file size to 2GB, which may be a limitation for those sharing larger or longer videos.

When will this feature be available to all WhatsApp users?

While the feature is currently being tested with a smaller group of users, it is expected to be rolled out to a wider audience in the near future. WhatsApp has a track record of swiftly implementing new features after beta testing, so users can anticipate being able to use this feature soon.