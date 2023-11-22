New Update Allows WhatsApp Users to Sign In Using Email

WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, has announced a new update for iOS users that introduces an alternative sign-in method. Users will now have the option to log in to their accounts entering their email address. This new feature comes as part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to enhance security and convenience for its users.

According to trusted sources, including WABetaInfo, the email sign-in tool can be particularly useful in situations where users do not have cellular service and are unable to receive verification codes via text messages. This update aims to provide a backup method for users to access their accounts and stay connected, even when faced with network issues.

To use the email sign-in feature, iPhone owners will need to update their WhatsApp app to version 23.24.70. Once updated, users can navigate to the Settings tab and select the Account option, where they will find the email login option. After entering their personal email, users will receive a unique six-digit code to complete the sign-in process.

It is important to note that the email sign-in method is intended solely as a backup option. Users will still need to provide a valid phone number during the account creation process. WhatsApp remains committed to maintaining multiple login options to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its users.

While this update is currently limited to iOS, there is no official word yet on whether it will be expanded to Android users. WhatsApp has been actively working on enhancing security measures throughout the year. Recent updates include the introduction of the Protect IP Address tool, allowing phone calls to be relayed through company servers, as well as support for passkeys to bolster account protection.

In the future, WhatsApp plans to implement usernames on Android devices, providing an additional layer of privacy for users who prefer not to share their real names. Although the exact timeline for this implementation is unknown, WhatsApp’s commitment to security and privacy remains unwavering.

FAQ

Q: Can I log in to WhatsApp using only my email address?



A: No, the email sign-in method is a backup option and requires a valid phone number for account creation.

Q: Can Android users access the email sign-in feature?



A: Currently, this update is only available for iOS users. There is no official information regarding its expansion to Android devices.

Q: What other security measures has WhatsApp introduced recently?



A: WhatsApp has introduced the Protect IP Address tool and support for passkeys. Additionally, the platform plans to implement usernames on Android devices for added privacy.

