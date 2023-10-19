WhatsApp Testing View Once Mode for Voice Messages to Enhance Privacy

WhatsApp is currently testing a View Once mode for voice messages as a “new layer of privacy” on the mobile app. Similar to the disappearing images and videos feature, this mode prevents recipients from exporting, forwarding, saving, or recording voice messages. After the first listen, the message is deleted and cannot be played again. This feature aims to eliminate the risk of personal or sensitive information falling into the wrong hands.

To use the View Once mode, users will see a new icon with the number one in the chat bar while recording a voice note. Tapping the icon enables the mode, providing enhanced privacy for voice messages. This update is available for both Android and iOS users.

The View Once mode significantly reduces the likelihood of unauthorized access, as messages cannot be shared with individuals outside the initial chat room. By implementing this feature, WhatsApp is strengthening the privacy and security of its platform.

While this update is the most noteworthy addition in recent months, WhatsApp has also been working on other features. These include avatar reactions, a redesigned audio and video menu for iOS, and an AI-powered sticker generator for chats.

As we look ahead to the future of WhatsApp, the platform seems to be going quiet for now. However, this silence may indicate that Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is planning significant updates for 2024. With multiple major updates already introduced in 2023, WhatsApp is likely preparing to kick off the new year in a big way.

Sources: TechRadar, WABetaInfo.