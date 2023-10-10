WhatsApp Beta for Android Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats

The latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android is hinting at a new feature that will allow users to create secret codes for their locked chats. This update will make it easier for individuals to search for and access their private conversations within the app.

If you currently have locked chats on your phone or tablet, enabling a secret code will also hide them on linked devices. This means that your private chats will remain confidential, even if accessed from another device.

WhatsApp introduced a privacy feature earlier this year known as Chat Lock, which enables users to secure their most private conversations using a passcode, fingerprint, or Face ID. However, the platform seems to be expanding this functionality incorporating a secret code generator for locked chats.

In the latest beta version of WhatsApp on Android, discovered WABetaInfo, there is evidence of this upcoming feature. By typing in the secret code into the app’s search bar, users will be able to easily locate and access their hidden conversations.

Currently, accessing locked chats requires swiping down on the chats screen to bring up the folder and confirming your identity through a passcode or biometrics. However, with this experimental feature, users will potentially have direct access to all their locked chats after entering the secret code.

Additionally, setting up a secret code will allow users to synchronize their locked chats across companion devices. This addresses a current limitation of WhatsApp’s Chat Lock feature, wherein locked chats are only secured on the device where the lock is implemented.

It’s important to note that the secret code functionality is still in development and not yet available to beta testers. Once it is ready, it will go through a testing phase before being released to the general public, which may take several months.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s upcoming secret code feature for locked chats will enhance user privacy and ease of access. By introducing this functionality, WhatsApp continues to prioritize security and confidentiality for its user base.

