New WhatsApp Feature Gives Users More Control Over Location Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is currently testing a new feature that allows users to protect their location privacy while on a call. This beta feature, which has no specified release date yet, gives users the ability to safeguard their IP address during calls, making it challenging for others to determine their whereabouts.

First spotted reliable WhatsApp news source WABetaInfo, this feature is currently available only in the latest WhatsApp beta version for iPhone users. By enabling this option, calls are securely relayed through WhatsApp’s servers, ensuring that other parties can only access the IP address of the servers rather than the user’s personal location information.

However, it is worth noting that WhatsApp warns users about a potential decrease in call quality when utilizing this feature. While the extent of the impact on call quality remains unknown, users who prioritize location privacy may still find this trade-off worthwhile.

This new development is particularly significant for individuals who value keeping their location private, especially when receiving calls from unfamiliar contacts. Currently exclusive to a limited number of TestFlight users, WABetaInfo anticipates that the feature will gradually roll out to more individuals in the coming days. It is reasonable to assume that once the feature is extensively tested and refined, it will be introduced on other platforms as well.

With privacy concerns at the forefront of many users’ minds, this new feature from WhatsApp demonstrates its commitment to empowering users with greater control over their personal information. By implementing measures to protect IP addresses during calls, WhatsApp is helping users enjoy more secure communication while still maintaining the desired level of privacy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)