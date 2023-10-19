WhatsApp Introduces “View Once” Mode for Voice Notes, Enhancing Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, continues to roll out new updates to enhance user experience. In addition to recent additions like passkeys and group chat events, WhatsApp is now introducing a new feature that allows users to share voice notes with “view once” mode enabled, offering an extra layer of privacy.

When recording a voice note, users will now see a new “view once” icon in the chat bar. By tapping this icon, the voice note enters “view once” mode, preventing the recipient from exporting, forwarding, saving, or recording the voice note. Once the voice note is sent with this mode enabled, neither the sender nor the recipient can listen to it again after it’s dismissed.

This new feature gives WhatsApp users greater control over their privacy when sharing voice notes. It ensures that these voice notes cannot be shared with unintended recipients, reducing the risk of personal or sensitive information falling into the wrong hands. By enabling “view once” mode, users can add an additional layer of privacy to their conversations.

According to reports from WABetainfo, recipients of voice notes in “view once” mode are unable to save or record them, providing even better control over shared content and safeguarding user privacy.

Currently, this feature is available for beta testers and can be accessed installing the latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. It will gradually roll out to more users over the next few days.

While WhatsApp’s new feature may not be groundbreaking, it is a valuable addition to the messaging app that caters to a massive user base of 2.7 billion people. With this update, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and control over their shared content.

Image Credit: WABetainfo

Sources:

– WABetainfo