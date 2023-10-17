WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Security for Android Users

WhatsApp is joining the trend of implementing passkey security for its Android mobile app. Passkey security has gained popularity among major companies like Apple and Google due to its ability to provide a faster login process while increasing the security of personal accounts.

WhatsApp announced the introduction of passkeys through its official platform, X. The update allows Android users to unlock their accounts using a face scan, fingerprint, or PIN. While the patch is currently rolling out, users who haven’t received it yet should keep an eye out for its arrival.

To set up passkey security on WhatsApp, follow these quick steps:

1. Launch WhatsApp.

2. Access the Account settings.

3. Select Passkeys.

4. Create a passkey of your preference.

To create a passkey on WhatsApp, open the app on your Android phone and navigate to the settings menu tapping on your profile icon. From there, select Account and then Passkeys.

On the Passkeys page, tap the “Create a passkey” button. A notification will appear, informing you that WhatsApp will utilize your information. You will have the option to connect your phone’s screen lock to WhatsApp, allowing it to use your existing PIN or password.

Next, you can choose to create a passkey using a PIN or fingerprint. If your device has a screen lock code, selecting PIN will utilize that code. Otherwise, you can create your own PIN. Alternatively, you can opt for fingerprint recognition if your phone supports it.

Once you’ve chosen your passkey method, you have the option to revoke the initial passkey and create a new one if desired. The process remains the same as before. Android Police reports that swipe patterns can also be used, with passkey information securely stored in Google Password Manager.

It’s important to note that passkeys are optional on WhatsApp. Users can still choose to use conventional passwords and chat locks if preferred.

As of now, there is no information regarding the availability of the passkey patch for iOS or desktop versions of WhatsApp. We have reached out to Meta for further details and will update this story accordingly.

