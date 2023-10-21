WhatsApp Introduces Secret Chat Feature and Quick Action Bar for Business Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is set to release an exciting new feature that will enhance the privacy of its users’ chats. In the latest beta update for Android, version 2.23.22.9, WhatsApp has included a function that allows users to hide their locked chats more effectively. This means that even if you have confidential conversations, they can now be kept even more covert.

The new feature, uncovered WABetaInfo, a well-known source of WhatsApp updates, allows users to hide the entry point to locked chats from their chat list. After activating the feature, the entry point will only be revealed entering a secret code into the search bar. It’s like having a secret handshake for your chats, adding an extra layer of privacy and security.

In addition to this exciting development, WhatsApp is also introducing a new quick action bar for its business users. The latest beta update for WhatsApp Business, version 2.23.22.10, includes a shiny new icon placed above the microphone button. This quick action bar makes it easier for businesses to interact with customers providing quick access to various actions such as creating orders, accessing quick replies, and sending products from their catalog.

While these functions were previously accessible through the chat attachment menu, the addition of the quick action bar streamlines the interaction process, making it more convenient and efficient for businesses to engage with their customers.

WhatsApp’s commitment to enhancing chat privacy and improving user experience is evident through these new features. Users can look forward to enjoying even more secure and secretive conversations, while businesses can benefit from increased accessibility and streamlined customer interactions.

Get ready for these exciting updates that will be rolling out on WhatsApp soon!

