WhatsApp Working on Sticker Sharing Feature for Channels

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, recently announced that its channels feature has reached a significant milestone of 500 million active users. In an effort to enhance user experience, WhatsApp is now focusing on introducing new features for its channels.

According to a recent online report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new functionality that enables users to share stickers within channels. This feature is currently available for iOS beta testers, and users can access it installing the update version 23.24.10.72. With the sticker button visible within the chat bar, iOS users can now easily share stickers in their conversations. It’s worth noting that the latest version of WhatsApp also supports sending animated stickers, adding a dynamic and engaging touch to channel interactions.

Channels were introduced WhatsApp in June of this year as a one-way broadcasting tool. Administrators can use channels to send text messages, photos, videos, stickers, and even polls to their audiences. Channel creators have the freedom to personalize and customize the content associated with their channels, offering a unique and tailored experience to their subscribers.

In addition to the sticker sharing feature, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature to enhance privacy and security. The upcoming app update will introduce the ability to hide locked chats discreetly. Currently, the access point for locked chats is visible in the chat list, potentially exposing their presence. With the new feature, users will be able to conceal this access point, requiring a secret code to access locked chats via the search bar. This improvement will provide users with an extra layer of privacy for their confidential conversations.

Overall, WhatsApp’s introduction of the sticker sharing feature and the upcoming update to hide locked chats demonstrates the app’s commitment to continuously improving the user experience and ensuring the privacy and security of its users.

