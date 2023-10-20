WhatsApp Introduces New Text Formatting Tools for Messages

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will allow users to apply text formatting tools to their messages. The feature is currently available to iOS beta testers and aims to enhance the user experience when customizing the appearance and layout of text messages.

The latest update introduces several formatting tools that users can utilize to format their messages. Firstly, there is the code block tool, which is primarily designed for code sharing within WhatsApp. This tool can be accessed simply including the backtick character to format the text.

Next, there is the quote block tool, which is useful for responding to a specific part of a prior message. By prefixing the text with the “>” character, users can implement this formatting tool.

Additionally, WhatsApp now allows users to create lists for neatly organizing information. Ordered lists can be created starting the text with “*”, “-“, or numbers.

These formatting tools make it easier for users to add style and structure to their messages, whether for casual conversations or more formal discussions.

In other news, WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer provide support for certain older smartphone models. Starting from October 24, 2023, compatibility with select Android and iPhone devices will be discontinued.

The messaging platform states that this decision is made to allocate resources toward supporting the latest operating systems and technology advancements. Users whose devices are no longer supported will be notified and prompted to upgrade their devices in order to continue using WhatsApp.

