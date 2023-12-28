WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Sharing Audio and Video During Video Calls

WhatsApp has just released its latest beta version 23.25.10.72 on iOS, and with it comes an exciting new feature. Users will now be able to share audio and video while on video calls. This extends the functionality of the existing screen-sharing feature, allowing users to not only share non-protected video content but also audio during their calls.

The feature is currently only available for select TestFlight users on iOS, but we can expect WhatsApp to expand it to other platforms and more users before rolling it out officially in the stable version of the app.

To use the new feature, users need to establish a video call. Once the call is ongoing, they can enable the screen-sharing feature and select the video file they want to share. WhatsApp will then transfer both the screen content and the audio to all the participants in the call.

This new addition to WhatsApp’s features aims to enhance the experience of video calling enabling users to share and listen to audio together. Whether it’s sharing a funny video clip or playing a song for friends and family, this feature adds another dimension to video calls.

In addition to this audio and video sharing feature, WhatsApp has also been testing a new Safety Tool. This tool allows users to block or report contacts, providing more protection against attacks and scams. With this tool, users can have greater control over their interactions on the app, ensuring a safer experience for all.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and improve its platform, striving to meet the needs of its vast user base. As these new features are gradually rolled out, users can look forward to enhanced communication and security on the app.