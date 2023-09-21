Child Rights Activists in Rural India Use WhatsApp to Combat Child Marriage

Child rights activists Ashok Tangde and Tatwasheel Kamble are working tirelessly to combat child marriage in the district of Beed in India’s Maharashtra state. The district, known for its high prevalence of child marriages, has been a challenging battleground for Tangde and Kamble. However, with the rise in popularity of WhatsApp in rural India, their work has become faster and safer.

Child marriage is a violation of children’s rights and poses significant risks to their well-being. It increases the likelihood of early pregnancy, maternal mortality, and malnutrition. Moreover, it disrupts children’s education, leading to intergenerational poverty. In Beed, 43.7 percent of women reported being married before turning 18, double the national average.

Child marriages in Beed are closely linked to the region’s sugar industry. Contractors who recruit sugarcane cutters prefer to hire married couples, as the job requires two people to work in tandem. Children are often targeted for labor, as they are non-confrontational and can bring in additional income to impoverished households.

Tangde and Kamble have built a network of over 2,000 informants across the district who help identify and prevent child marriages. Thanks to WhatsApp, they can quickly circulate necessary documents and mobilize people to intervene promptly. Informants can anonymously send photos of birth certificates or school certificates, enabling Tangde and Kamble to gather evidence without endangering their sources.

When a child marriage is stopped, a police case is registered against the adults involved, and the underage girl is taken under the protection of the Child Welfare Committee. The committee provides counseling to the girl and her parents, emphasizing the importance of education and the dangers of child marriage. If the family’s response is satisfactory, the girl can reintegrate into her family and continue her education, with regular check-ins from the committee and local authorities to prevent further marriage attempts.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented new challenges for Tangde and Kamble, as lockdown measures closed schools and limited their ability to identify and prevent child marriages. However, they remain committed to their cause and continue to fight for the rights and well-being of children in Beed.

