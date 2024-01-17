Introducing Polls: WhatsApp’s New Tool for User Engagement

WhatsApp is set to enhance user engagement introducing a new feature that allows channels to include polls. The popular messaging platform has been rolling out a series of updates, with Channels being one of the key additions. This feature enables creators to share content such as photos, videos, text, and links with their followers in a one-way broadcast. However, until now, it lacked the ability to host polls.

WhatsApp is currently testing the option to create polls in channels through its latest beta update for iOS, version 24.1.10.76. Last week, Android beta testers also gained access to this capability. By introducing polls, channel owners and admins can easily gauge the interest of their audience, gather feedback, and interact more seamlessly within the channel feed.

To check if you have the feature, simply open the chat attachment menu in your channel. WhatsApp offers the option to limit polls to a single choice disabling multiple answers. Furthermore, the voting process is completely anonymous, ensuring the confidentiality of votes. Channel creators are unable to identify individual voters, creating a space for followers to express their opinions without any concerns.

The rollout of this feature has commenced for WhatsApp beta users on both iOS and Android platforms. It is anticipated that a stable build, including this polling feature, will be released to all users in the near future.

In addition to the poll feature, WhatsApp is also introducing other exciting tools. Users will soon have the ability to create their own stickers within the app itself. This feature allows users to edit existing stickers and create personalized stickers from their own images. Moreover, users will be able to remove the background of an image directly on the app, eliminating the need for third-party tools or reliance on native iOS and Android features.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user engagement introducing new features that enhance communication and interaction within its platform.