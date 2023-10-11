WhatsApp’s Impact on Voice Calls in South Africa

South Africans are increasingly turning to WhatsApp for making calls as an alternative to traditional voice calls, especially during Stage 6 load shedding. The poor quality of cellular signals due to weaker power sources during blackouts has made it difficult to connect through regular calls. In contrast, WhatsApp calls continue to function smoothly. Voice substitution, which has been happening for more than a decade, has become more prominent in recent years.

Texting became a popular way to communicate with the rise of Mxit and BlackBerry’s BBM. Desktop computer users had been using Skype, MSN Messenger, and ICQ for even longer. When WhatsApp arrived around 2012, it gained popularity quickly among text-savvy South Africans. In the last few years, people have increasingly used WhatsApp’s voice notes and made free calls. While data is consumed during WhatsApp calls, it is significantly less compared to the cost of traditional voice calls.

Voice notes, which are audio messages, have become an unexpected hit. Although it may not be convenient for those in meetings or on calls throughout the workday, voice notes are the easiest way for many people to send quick messages. They offer a similar experience to an asynchronous phone call, with longer delays between responses. This adaptation of available technology has resonated with millions of users.

As a result, traditional voice calls are experiencing a decline in revenue for mobile operators in South Africa. According to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub, voice is transitioning to voice over data, and services like Messenger and WhatsApp are cannibalizing traditional voice calls. This is causing added pressure on telcos globally.

The situation is exacerbated the ongoing power outages in South Africa, known as load shedding. The extent of power outages heavily disrupted network availability, leading to a drop in growth for MTN South Africa’s voice segment. As load shedding continues and WhatsApp’s call quality improves, this trend is expected to worsen.

WhatsApp’s success in replacing traditional voice calls has surprised many, including telco executives who initially dismissed its potential impact. The rise of WhatsApp is reminiscent of the adage “TV killed the radio star,” as the app disrupts the voice revenue streams that have been lucrative for years.

