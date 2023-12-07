WhatsApp Introduces Disappearing Voice Messages for Added Privacy

Summary: WhatsApp is expanding its disappearing feature with the addition of disappearing voice messages. Similar to the “View Once” feature for photos and videos, voice notes will self-destruct after the recipient has listened to them once. The new feature is set to roll out globally in the coming days.

WhatsApp is enhancing its disappearing feature introducing disappearing voice messages. This new addition allows users to send voice notes that will automatically self-destruct after they have been played the recipient.

Similar to the “View Once” feature for photos and videos, voice messages will be marked with a “one-time” icon, indicating that they can be listened to only once. This added layer of privacy ensures that sensitive information, such as credit card details or surprise plans, can be shared securely.

To send an ephemeral voice message, users simply need to tap the microphone button, swipe up to lock it, and hold to record. The View Once icon will then appear in the bottom right-hand corner, indicating that the message is ready to be sent with a timer attached to it.

In line with WhatsApp’s commitment to privacy, the disappearing voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption. This means that the content of the messages can only be accessed the sender and recipient. Furthermore, WhatsApp keeps encrypted media on its servers for a few weeks, in case they need to be reviewed due to reports.

However, it is important to note that while the disappearing feature provides an added layer of privacy, it cannot prevent recipients from recording the voice message using other methods, such as their phone’s built-in screen recorder. Therefore, users are advised to exercise caution when sharing sensitive information.

WhatsApp’s disappearing voice messages feature will be rolled out globally over the next few days, allowing users to have more control over the privacy of their conversations.