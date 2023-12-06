New WhatsApp Update Enhances Photo and Video Sharing Experience

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for iPhone users that allows them to send photos and videos in their original, uncompressed quality. This update will enable users to share media files without any loss in quality, providing a more immersive and visually appealing experience.

Unlike the current compression method used WhatsApp to optimize file sizes, users can now choose to send photos and videos in their original size with just a couple of taps. However, it’s important to note that this feature is currently only available for iOS devices.

While this update is a significant improvement for iPhone users, it comes with a few drawbacks. Firstly, sending full-sized photos and videos will consume more data, particularly for those who are not connected to Wi-Fi. Secondly, Google recently announced that chat and media backups on Android devices will now count towards the user’s Google account cloud storage limit. This means that larger files will fill up storage space more quickly for Android users.

WhatsApp has been beta testing a similar function for Android since September, indicating that an option for Android users may be on the horizon in the near future. This aligns with WhatsApp’s recent efforts to enhance cross-platform use, such as the ability to share status updates on Instagram.

To send full-sized photos and videos in WhatsApp on iOS, users can follow these simple steps:

1. Open the chat you want to send the picture to.

2. Click on the “+” sign.

3. Tap on “Document”.

4. Select “Choose Photo or Video”.

5. Choose the desired photo or video.

6. Add a caption if desired.

7. Tap the blue arrow to send.

With this latest update, WhatsApp users can now enjoy sharing high-quality photos and videos with their friends and family, creating more meaningful and visually stunning conversations.