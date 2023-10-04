Child Rights Activists Use WhatsApp to Fight Child Marriages in Rural India

Child rights activists in the district of Beed in Maharashtra, India, are using WhatsApp to combat the rampant issue of child marriages. Tangde and Kamble, who have built a network of over 2,000 informants, have successfully stopped over 4,500 child marriages in Beed in the past decade.

Child marriage in India violates children’s rights and puts them at risk of violence, exploitation, and abuse. It also leads to early pregnancy, maternal mortality, malnutrition, and disrupts children’s education, perpetuating intergenerational poverty.

The prevalence of child marriages in Beed is closely tied to the region’s bustling sugar industry. Contractors who recruit sugarcane cutters prefer to hire married couples as the job requires two people to work together efficiently. Children become easy targets for this exploitative work situation as they are non-confrontational and bring additional income to poverty-stricken households.

WhatsApp has revolutionized the work of Tangde and Kamble making communication faster and more efficient. Earlier, they had to physically deliver documents to gather evidence and stop child marriages. With WhatsApp, informants can simply take a picture of the necessary documents or provide information about the school the child attends. This ensures the anonymity of informants and allows for quick action to prevent child marriages.

Once a child marriage is stopped, a police case is registered against the adults involved, and the underage girl is taken under the protection of the Child Welfare Committee. The committee provides counseling to the girl and her family, emphasizes the importance of education, and keeps a close watch to prevent further marriages.

The COVID-19 lockdown posed challenges for Tangde and Kamble’s work, as school closures made it difficult to track child marriages. However, with the help of WhatsApp and their extensive network of informants, they continue to fight against this harmful practice.

The use of WhatsApp in rural India has significantly contributed to the success of Tangde and Kamble’s efforts to end child marriages in Beed. Their work highlights the power of technology in creating positive social change and protecting the rights of children.

