WhatsApp Testing Passwordless Login Option with Passkeys: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a passwordless login option with its beta testers. The new feature involves using Passkeys, which rely on the biometric security of a user’s phone, eliminating the need to remember passwords. Companies like Google and Apple have already adopted passkeys for their web browsers, and Meta is also moving towards a passwordless future. With passkeys, users have better control over their account security as they can choose who can access their device. Face ID is currently the only biometric option available for iPhone users. The passkey feature is currently available only in the beta version of WhatsApp, limited to a select number of beta testers.

Passkeys provide an extra layer of security authenticating on the device itself, reducing the risk of compromised data. Since WhatsApp offers features like Linked Devices to run an account on multiple devices, passkeys could prove to be a convenient and secure way to operate accounts across devices. It is expected that the passkey feature will eventually be rolled out to all WhatsApp users.

In addition to the passkey feature, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a native iPad app. The app, spotted in TestFlight, has a similar interface to the macOS and web versions of WhatsApp, making it easy for users to navigate. While the iPad app may not have the live location-sharing feature, it is expected to support both video and audio calls.

Furthermore, there are rumors of WhatsApp introducing ads, which could potentially become a source of revenue for Meta. Although the CEO of Meta has denied these claims, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the company explore advertising options on the messaging platform in the future.

