WhatsApp Beta for iPad Now Available, Making Messages Accessible Across Apple Devices

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has expanded its compatibility to include the iPad. The beta version of WhatsApp available on Apple’s TestFlight now supports iPadOS, bringing the convenience of accessing messages on any Apple device. Previously, iPad users had to rely on the web version or settle for using the iPhone version, which was not optimized for the iPad’s larger screen.

To use WhatsApp on the iPad, users need to install the beta app and scan a QR code with their phone to initiate the setup process. Once completed, all conversations from the user’s phone are downloaded onto the iPad, enabling seamless message sending and receiving across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. The iPad app functions independently of the connected iPhone, making it possible to access messages even when the iPhone is not nearby or connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

The iPad app interface takes advantage of the larger screen real estate, displaying more content in columns. However, it should be noted that the iPad version, like the desktop version, is a companion app and cannot be used to create a new WhatsApp account. Nonetheless, the availability of an iPad app is welcome news for WhatsApp users who can now conveniently access their phone’s messages on their iPads.

While the beta version of WhatsApp for iPad is currently only accessible through TestFlight, the public release date remains uncertain. Access to the beta version is limited, making it a challenge for users to obtain it. However, it is expected that WhatsApp will make the iPad app available on the App Store in the near future. In the meantime, users can download the current version of WhatsApp for iPhone on the App Store for free.

