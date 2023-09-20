WhatsApp Launches Beta Version of iPad App

WhatsApp has finally released a beta version of its iPad app, allowing users to use WhatsApp natively on their iPads without relying on the web version. This is a welcome development for iPad users who have been waiting for a proper version of the messaging app for years.

To access the beta version, users need to sign up for the WhatsApp beta program and download the app on their iPhone and iPad. Once downloaded, users can set up WhatsApp on their iPad visiting the Linked Devices feature on their phone.

According to WhatsApp watcher WABetaInfo, the iPad app functions independently of the phone, allowing users to send and receive messages on their iPad. However, some features like live location functionality and status updates are currently not working as expected in the beta version.

For those who are not part of the beta program, the stable release of the iPad app will be available at an undetermined time in the future. This release is significant as it provides Apple users with a popular cross-device messaging alternative to iMessage.

Overall, the launch of the WhatsApp beta for iPad is a step forward in providing users with a better messaging experience on their Apple tablets. With the ability to use WhatsApp natively on the iPad, users will have more convenience and flexibility in staying connected with friends and family.

