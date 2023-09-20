WhatsApp Coming Soon to iPad: Beta Version Now Available

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is finally coming to the iPad. After years of anticipation, a beta version of the app is now being tested, indicating that a global release may be approaching in the near future. Previously, iPad users had to resort to using the web app in Safari, which was less than ideal. The lack of an iPad app has been a drawback for WhatsApp’s cross-platform compatibility, but this new development suggests that progress is being made.

The news of the beta release was first reported WABetaInfo, a website dedicated to tracking WhatsApp updates. For those who are part of the iOS beta program, the iPad app now appears as an option. Installing the beta is a relatively simple process. Users need to open the Settings on their iPhone, select the option to link a new device, and then scan a QR code to activate the app on their iPad.

According to initial reports, the iPad app functions similarly to the iPhone version of WhatsApp. However, since this is a beta version, there may still be some stability and performance issues. It is unclear when the official version of the app will be rolled out to the public, but its existence suggests that a wider release is not far off.

The addition of WhatsApp to the iPad will be welcomed many users who have been waiting for this feature. They will now have a dedicated app designed specifically for the iPad, providing a more seamless and user-friendly experience. With WhatsApp’s continued growth as one of the leading messaging platforms, expanding its availability to different devices is a logical step forward.

