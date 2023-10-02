New Quick Reply Feature Coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is known for constantly adding new features to enhance the user experience. In recent weeks, we have seen the introduction of AI stickers and an in-app shopping feature called Flows. Now, the next feature in line is a new quick reply feature.

According to WABetaInfo, the upcoming WhatsApp update will include a Reply Bar feature, allowing users to quickly reply to images, GIFs, and videos. Currently, when you tap on an image or video in WhatsApp, you are taken to a separate screen to view it. To reply to the chat group, you would have to exit the content preview. However, with the new Reply Bar, you will be able to send replies within the image or video preview screen.

This feature will be particularly helpful in chat groups where media sharing is the primary focus. It allows users to quickly respond to shared content without breaking their immersion. This is especially useful for long videos where pausing and exiting the preview can be disruptive.

It’s important to note that the chat log does not appear to be included in the image or video preview, so you won’t be able to see what others have commented on while viewing the content. Currently, the Reply Bar feature is only available in the Google Play beta version of WhatsApp, but it is expected to roll out to all users soon.

Overall, this new feature is expected to be a useful addition to the app, enhancing the overall user experience. Whether or not users will take advantage of it remains to be seen. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: WABetaInfo

Definitions:

– AI stickers: Artificial intelligence-generated stickers that add flair to conversations on messaging apps.

– Reply Bar: A feature in WhatsApp that allows users to quickly respond to images, GIFs, and videos within the content preview screen.

https://www.wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2.21.6.9-whats-new/