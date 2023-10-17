WhatsApp for Android Introduces Passkeys for Enhanced Security

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is stepping up its security game with the introduction of passkeys for Android users. This new authentication method utilizes on-device face ID or fingerprint to provide a more secure login process, replacing traditional passwords and two-factor authentication codes.

Passkeys, which use advanced cryptography, are stored securely on the user’s device, making them much less susceptible to hacking or phishing attempts. Unlike passwords that can be stolen or tricked out of users, passkeys are like a secret code known only to the phone itself.

WhatsApp’s decision to implement passkeys comes in the wake of Google also adopting this security measure for personal accounts. Other platforms, such as X and LinkedIn, are following suit, indicating the growing popularity and effectiveness of passkeys in safeguarding user accounts.

Android users can easily enable passkeys in the latest version of the WhatsApp app. Once enabled, users can log in securely using only their face, fingerprint, or a PIN number. Passkeys provide a convenient and foolproof method of authentication, eliminating the need to remember complex passwords or carry out additional verification steps.

Previously, WhatsApp offered optional security features such as two-step verification PINs and fingerprint locks. These features will continue to be available alongside passkeys, offering users an added layer of protection for their accounts.

With passkeys, WhatsApp aims to enhance the security of its messaging platform, ensuring that conversations are protected from unauthorized access. As passkeys gain traction across various applications and platforms, users can expect a more streamlined and secure login experience.

