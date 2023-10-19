WhatsApp to Introduce Multiple Accounts Support

WhatsApp has announced that it will soon introduce support for multiple accounts. This feature will allow users to set up two different accounts within the app, such as a personal account and a work account.

To set up multiple accounts in WhatsApp, users will need a phone with dual-SIM or eSIM support, with two SIMs active on the same device. Adding a second account can be done navigating to the settings, tapping on the arrow symbol next to the user’s name, and selecting “Add account.”

With this new feature, users will be able to configure privacy and notification settings for each account separately. This means that switching between accounts will become seamless, eliminating the need to log out and log back in every time.

This update is particularly beneficial for individuals who carry two phones or use both the regular WhatsApp app and the WhatsApp Business app. Earlier this year, WhatsApp also introduced the ability to use the same account on multiple devices, which was highly requested users.

WhatsApp emphasizes the importance of using the official app to ensure the security and privacy of messages. Users are advised against using third-party clients to access multiple accounts on their phones.

Overall, this update is a welcome addition for WhatsApp users who need to manage multiple accounts within the app. It offers convenience, flexibility, and improved privacy features.

